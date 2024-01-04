Manchester United agree deal for Jadon Sancho departure: report

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United instructs team mates during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on August 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is on the verge of securing a return to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The England international has been banished from the first-team squad at Old Trafford since September after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

The United manager was critical of Sancho's attitude in training, an allegation that the player publicly refuted.

And after the 23-year-old refused to apologise, Ten Hag vowed that he would not pick Sancho again.

United have therefore been looking to move the attacker on this month and Dortmund quickly moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

Sancho was a huge success at Signal Iduna Park the first time around and he is now set to rejoin the German outfit this month.

According to Bild, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and the player's representatives.

Dortmund will sign Sancho, a player they sold for £73m in 2021, on an initial loan deal.

The former Manchester City starlet will spend the remainder of the season in the Bundesliga, where BVB are battling for a top-four finish.

Dortmund believe Sancho can instantly improve their attacking output, with the winger fit and ready to play.

His last appearance for United was in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in August, since when he has been training away from the rest of the first-team squad.

Sancho had also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the 23-year-old is no doubt delighted to be returning to a club where he excelled during a four-season spell.

As for United, they will now turn their attention to bringing in a replacement for the outgoing forward.

More Manchester United stories

Scott McTominay has told FourFourTwo how he was able to bulk up from 70kg to 85kg.

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Michael Olise, who is impressing at Crystal Palace.

And this damning stat sums up how poor Manchester United have been in the 2023/24 season.