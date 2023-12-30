Manchester United and damning stat which sums up struggles for Erik ten Hag's side

Manchester United's slugglish season continued with a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's side came back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Boxing Day, but were unable to follow up that win with a positive result on the road as goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed victory for Forest.

A comeback had looked on as Marcus Rashford equalised for the Red Devils with 12 minutes left, but the visitors went on to concede shortly afterwards.

The defeat was United's ninth of the Premier League season, which is already as many as in the whole of the 2022/23 campaign.

Back then, Ten Hag's side were beaten in both of their first two matches but lost only seven more in their remaining 36 fixtures.

This term, United have lost nine of their 20 games, including four of their last eight in the competition and currently sit in seventh place.

On top of that, Ten Hag's men have been beaten in four of their six Champions League fixtures in 2023/24, crashing out in the group stages.

The Red Devils also lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Saturday's defeat saw United end 2023 in disappointing fashion and Ten Hag's side kick off 2024 with an FA Cup third round clash at Wigan on January 8th.

In the Premier League, their next match is against Tottenham at Old Trafford six days later.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United January signing plans REVEALED by outgoing transfer chief

Red Devils also reportedly in talks over surprise first January signing

Meanwhile, United want all-round 'midfield gem' to replace failed summer signings