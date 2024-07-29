Manchester United aiming to replace Old Trafford with a new 100,000-seater stadium

By
published

With United's famous home in need of renovation, Ineos are considering plans to build one of the world's largest football stadiums as a replacement

General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in December 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's latest grand plan for the future of Manchester United could be a new 100,000-seater stadium to replace an ageing Old Trafford.

The Ineos owner, who acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United in December, has already made considerable changes to their football structure in pursuit of success.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.