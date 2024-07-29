Manchester United aiming to replace Old Trafford with a new 100,000-seater stadium

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's latest grand plan for the future of Manchester United could be a new 100,000-seater stadium to replace an ageing Old Trafford.

The Ineos owner, who acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United in December, has already made considerable changes to their football structure in pursuit of success.

A task force was also set up to explore how Man United's home could be improved and building a new stadium is currently seen as the best option, according to The Athletic.

Plans for a £2billion super stadium

Building a new 100,000-capacity stadium on adjacent land is predicted to cost at least £2billion and could take around six years to complete.

While renovating Old Trafford remains an option, this would be a complex process inconveniencing season ticket holders and negatively impacting the matchday experience.

If Man United do decide to leave 'The Theatre of Dreams', it is believed that they would try to replicate its historic look and feel to help preserve the club's heritage.

Should these plans come to fruition, Man United's new stadium would have the second-largest capacity in Europe behind the Nou Camp, once ongoing renovations of Barcelona's ground have been completed.

The state of Old Traford, which has undergone minimal work under the Glazer family's controversial ownership, has been openly called into question over recent years.

Most notably, the roof has started to leak during heavy rainfall, providing clear evidence of a lack of care and investment.

