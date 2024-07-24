Manchester United prepare £320m fire sale to fund spending spree: report
Manchester United are looking to add more summer signings following the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro
Manchester United made their first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos era earlier this month when they confirmed the captures of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille, who cost a combined £88million,
But with the club looking to rebuild under the new regime and put last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish - their worst league finish since 1989/90 - behind them, more signings are expected to be on the way.
While the club’s shopping list is believed to consist of another centre-back, a left-back, a central midfielder and a centre-forward, the Red Devils know funds must be raised if they are to meet their Profit and Sustainability (PSR) commitments, following their recent losses in the latest set of quarterly accounts which were released earlier this month
That means the club will need to sell players this month and ESPN report that they will be ‘encouraging offers’ for several of their senior players in the coming weeks.
Trio Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen all have just one year left on their current contracts and would be considered dispensable, while the report also names Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Antony and Jadon Sancho as players that the club would part with, should the right offers come in.
That septuplet cost the club a combined £320million, although their collective form and contract status means that Manchester United are unlikely to see that kind of return on them.
Sancho is the latest player to be linked with a move away, as Paris Saint-Germain are said to be looking at the 24-year-old, with the French champions looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.
According to Teamtalk, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka are targets for West Ham, while Fulham have been looking at McTominary.
