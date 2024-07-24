Manchester United prepare £320m fire sale to fund spending spree: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking to add more summer signings following the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United made their first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos era earlier this month when they confirmed the captures of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille, who cost a combined £88million,

But with the club looking to rebuild under the new regime and put last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish - their worst league finish since 1989/90 - behind them, more signings are expected to be on the way. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.