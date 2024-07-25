Manchester United confirm new No.9, following busy summer of transfer activity

Manchester United have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, and it looks set to continue as they confirm their new No.9.

With Erik ten Hag remaining at Old Trafford, the Dutchman has been busy attempting to bolster his side for his third season in charge.

Centre-back Leny Yoro has arrived from Lille, while Manchester United acted quickly in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. But that's not all that has changed at the club this summer.

From the 2024/25 season, Manchester United will also have a new No.9, with Rasmus Hojlund switching shirt numbers. The Dane wore the No.11 shirt last season, with Anthony Martial in the traditional striker's number.

With the Frenchman's departing the club following the expiry of his contract, that number became available - with Hojlund quickly snapping it up.

Hojlund had an encouraging start to life at Old Trafford following his high-profile £72m move from Atalanta last summer, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old had to deal with a lot of pressure at Manchester United as the side's only fit, recognised striker, which he managed well all things considered.

Hojlund's new shirt number (Image credit: Manchester United)

He now faces competition for a starting berth in the team, however, with Erik ten Hag having added Zirkzee to the squad. The Dutch striker will offer the team an alternative focal point in the side, something that is set to be taken advantage of in the 2024/25 season. Zirkzee is yet to take a number, but could now make the No.11 shirt his own.

Hojlund will look to hit the ground running in his second season at the club regardless. Having returned to pre-season training following a break after Euro 2024, Hojlund and the rest of his Manchester United team-mates have flown out to the United States ahead of their tour.

The Red Devils will play Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool across the pond, as they complete their final preparations before kicking off the new Premier League campaign against Fulham on Friday 16 August.

Zirkzee has also arrived this summer (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

