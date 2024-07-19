Manchester United among scores of football teams hit by global IT outage

A global IT outage has caused chaos with airlines, supermarkets, banks, broadcasters and football clubs affected

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium
The major IT outage that has rocked transport networks, media outlets, banks and health providers across the globe has also affected a host of football clubs in the UK. 

Issues have been reported across the world from early Friday morning after blue screen of death screens were seen on Windows consoles. Airports have plunged into chaos, the NHS booking system is down and a host of broadcasters, including Sky, have also been hit. 

