Manchester United among scores of football teams hit by global IT outage

The major IT outage that has rocked transport networks, media outlets, banks and health providers across the globe has also affected a host of football clubs in the UK.

Issues have been reported across the world from early Friday morning after blue screen of death screens were seen on Windows consoles. Airports have plunged into chaos, the NHS booking system is down and a host of broadcasters, including Sky, have also been hit.

The issues are hitting the world of football, too. Viewers tuning into Sky Sports News to get their latest dose of transfer news were greeted by a screen apologising for technical errors before they switched to the broadcaster's coverage of the British Open, shortly after 10am.

But it is clubs' ticketing systems that are causing the biggest problems, with Manchester United among the teams forced to stop ticket sales.

"Unfortunately, due to a global Microsoft Servers outage which is affecting many systems, including ours, this morning’s ticket release will be postponed until midday," the club posted on X. "The website will also remain unavailable until the issue is resolved. Further updates will be provided here, including any further potential delays."

Crystal Palace also posted on social media that the ticket sale for their Premier League clash against Brentford has been delayed until Monday, while fans of several other top-flight clubs including Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham United also reporting issues.

Further down the leagues, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Luton Town were among others to be struggling, as were Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

With planes, trains and transport systems also hit, many supporters attending pre-season friendlies tonight will be hoping that the outage can sorted before they have to travel.

Microsoft have confirmed that they are taking mitigation action, amid reports that Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity company, is the source of the issues.

