Manchester United and Tottenham are fighting for the same midfielder this summer

The Belgium international has impressed in the Premier League since joining the Foxes on loan from Monaco in January.

Tielemans will return to his parent club in the summer, but Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has already spoken of his intention to try to sign the 21-year-old permanently.

Now journalist Kristof Terreur of Belgian outlet HLN has reported that United are considering an approach as well as Spurs, who were offered the midfielder in January.

Youri Tielemans is open for an extended stay at Leicester, but considering his options. Tottenham and Man United are still sniffing around - he’s been on their future target lists for a while. “We will see”, he says. Tielemans was offered to Spurs in January.



However, the former Anderlecht man is said to be open to the idea of extending his stay at the King Power Stadium as he weighs up his options.

“We will see,” he said.

Tielemans has scored three goals and provided five assists in 11 Premier League games since joining the Foxes at the start of the year.

