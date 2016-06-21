Manchester United are Mkhitaryan's 'dream club'

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still yet complete a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to join Manchester United, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The Armenia international scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and only has one more year remaining on his current contract at Borussia Dortmund.

But the Bundesliga club are reticent to lose another star name following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels.

However, Raiola remains hopeful a deal can be worked out to allow the player to sign for his "dream club" in the near future.

"We have both taken very different views and fight for them like lions," Raiola told Bild.

"[Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim] Watzke walks 180 degrees into one direction and I 180 degrees into the other. But even though it does not look like it right now, I still hope for a sensible solution.

"Such an offer to join Manchester United might only come once in a lifetime for a player and nobody can guarantee us that the door will still be open for Micki next season. Manchester are Micki's dream club, he wants to join them by any means."