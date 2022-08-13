Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't told me he wants exit
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has not told him that he wants to leave this summer
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo has not told him he wants to leave the club this summer.
Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford and it is understood the Portuguese would be keen to move to a club in the Champions League this season.
But, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ten Hag told reporters that talk the 37-year-old wants to leave is merely an 'assumption'.
"That is your assumption," he said. "That is not what he is telling me.
"I deal with the players we have and we plan with him for this season and we are happy with him and we have to fit him into the team so he has to come at the right fitness levels so that he can do the job that we expect him to do.
"In every press conference we already confirmed that he is in our plans. We plan with him so we also plan around him."
Ronaldo played only 45 minutes for United in pre-season after missing the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and was left out of the starting XI for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, when he was introduced early in the second half in an attempt to turn the game around.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.