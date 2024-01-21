Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag targeting Ajax attacker this January: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly targeting Ajax attacker Brian Brobbey in the last days of the January transfer window.

Brobbey was strongly linked to United in the summer and the 21-year-old is understood to still be on the Red Devils' radar as Ten Hag casts an eye over his former club's young talents.

According to Sky Germany, contact between the two clubs has continued and United could look to wrap up a deal in the coming days.

Ten Hag is keen to strengthen United's attack following a difficult start to the season in which the Red Devils have scored only 24 goals in their 21 Premier League games – with nine defeats already.

Brobbey was born in Amsterdam and came through the youth system at Ajax. Back at the club following a spell at RB Leipzig, he is in impressive form this season.

Already an international with the Netherlands, the striker has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances this term. He is under contract at Ajax until 2027 and is thought to be worth around €15 million.

Next up for United is an FA Cup fourth round clash at Newport County on January 28th, before a return to Premier League action at the beginning of February.

Ten Hag's side are away to Wolves on February 1st, which is Brobbey's 22nd birthday.

If a deal cannot be completed by then, Sky Germany say United will return for the Ajax attacker in the summer, although that may depend on whether Ten Hag remains in charge.

