‘He has to go’: Manchester United's Erik ten Hag an ‘interim coach’ – Liverpool legend

Erik ten Hag has become little more than an interim coach since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford, Jamie Carragher has claimed.

Writing in his Telegraph column, the Liverpool legend-turned-pundit has said Ten Hag’s position is under increasing pressure since Ratcliffe’s Ineos acquired part of the club.

United currently sit eighth in the table and are no longer competing in Europe, and Carragher believes the new board will be unwilling to offer their manager much more time.

"Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos 'takeover', he wrote. "He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season.

"Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go.

This is a natural consequence of significant boardroom upheaval. Wherever there is new investment at an elite football club, an instant review of every department follows – especially those that are malfunctioning."

United have had eight managers including caretakers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The longest-serving in that period was Ole Gunnar Solskjær who, unlike his predecessor José Mourinho, won no major honours in almost three years.

Carragher suggested the Glazer family, United's majority stakeholders, have provided cover to struggling bosses, and that with Ratcliffe's arrival that will soon change.

"For Ten Hag to survive and thrive, there will also need to be an immediate rapport with Ratcliffe and [Ineos Director of Sport] Sir Dave Brailsford, who will form the three-man football 'committee' with Joel Glazer. There are red flags for Ten Hag immediately because, until now, the Glazers have been a shield for under-performing United coaches.

"Despite criticism of how the Glazer family have run the business – much of it justified – I have never bought the idea that it was impossible to succeed at Old Trafford under them. Until now, Ten Hag has been afforded the same power as Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp, especially with regards transfers.

"Guardiola and Klopp earned that through their success. Ten Hag has it because no one has been around with the kudos and authority to say no."

United next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Defeat could see them slip as low as 10th in the table.

