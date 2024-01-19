Manchester United set sights on highly-rated defensive rock, as squad overhaul begins to take shape: report

Manchester United are looking to address their leaky defence with the signing of a new centre-back.

In the Premier League this season, Manchester United have conceded 29 goals in 21 games - a poor return for a team whose defence contains a five-time Champions League winner and £80m option, among others.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impending arrival at Old Trafford, too, a major squad overhaul is expected in the summer transfer window. The first port of call, however, seems like the focus is on fixing the defence.

Ratcliffe's takeover of football operations could see some major changes (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are keen on signing Odilon Kossounou from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

A key member of Xabi Alonso's side as they top the Bundesliga, Kossounou has been a rock at the heart of the Leverkusen defence. In his 16 starts this season, Leverkusen have managed to keep six clean sheets and are unbeaten in the league with the help of the Ivorian.

Now at AFCON 2023, Kossounou so far hasn't featured for Ivory Coast in their home tournament, with Evan Ndicka and Arsenal and Chelsea target Ousmane Diomande preferred at centre-back. The Elephants lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their second group game, though, suggesting Kossounou could come into the team.

Kossounou has been hugely impressive this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Manchester United certainly think he's talented enough to come to Old Trafford, with the report suggesting that he's on an extended list of targets. With his contract expiring in 2026 and Transfermarkt valuing him at £31m, though, a potential deal could be likely as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to work in overhauling the squad.

A physical, front-foot defender, Kossounou first played in Europe for Swedish side Hammarby, before moving onto Club Brugge in Belgium. Now 23, the defender has developed into a starting centre-back at Bayer Leverkusen and is comfortable in possession, too.

A summer move is most likely for Kossounou and Manchester United, though, due to financial restrictions and the player's involvement in AFCON.

