Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe in talks with super agent over double Portuguese deal: report

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have met with super agent Jorge Mendes over the potential of two new summer additions.

The Red Devils are expected to hand Erik ten Hag the chance to strengthen his squad with a whole host of names from across Europe having been linked.

Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are also three players who could be on their way out of Old Trafford, with their futures likely to be discussed in the coming months.

Casemiro could be leaving Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Portuguese newspaper Record, as cited by TEAMtalk, Ratcliffe is said to have met Mendes to discuss a potential double swoop for Rafael Leao and Joao Neves.

Leao, 24, has seen a superb rise over the last 18 months for AC Milan and is likely to feature heavily for Portugal at this summer's European Championships in Germany.

With 13 goals and 12 assists to his name already this season, the 24-year-old can operate in a variety of roles in attack and would be a shrewd addition.

Elsewhere, Neves, an international team-mate of Leao, is the next big thing to progress from the extremely talented production line of young talent from Benfica. Typically operating in a defensive midfield role, the 19-year-old is likely to cost a huge fee but could be seen as the ideal replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

INEOS head honcho Ratcliffe has however stated that Man Utd will approach the transfer window with caution, and are likely to learn from their past mistakes.

“The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players - they’ve done that,” he said.

Joao Neves in action for Benfica against Rangers in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You have to believe with Manchester United that if we get all the details right, if we get all the right people in the right boxes doing the right things with that sporting elite environment… that if you get all those things right the results will drop out the bottom.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club. And make sure we get recruitment right - such a vital part of running a football club today is getting recruitment right.

