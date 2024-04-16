Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe in talks with super agent over double Portuguese deal: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester United are expected to be busy with ins and outs this summer

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance at Stamford Bridge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have met with super agent Jorge Mendes over the potential of two new summer additions.

The Red Devils are expected to hand Erik ten Hag the chance to strengthen his squad with a whole host of names from across Europe having been linked.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1