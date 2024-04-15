Manchester United to sell Marcus Rashford for £100m - with the striker having already agreed exit before: report

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been slapped with a £100 million price tag ahead of a summer move.

That's according to reports following another somewhat anonymous display from the No.10 away to Bournemouth on Saturday. The England international was Manchester United's top scorer last season but has struggled to impact games this time around and has just seven goals in 31 appearances.

With the Red Devils looking to make major changes to their squad ahead of a summer overhaul, new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be keen on making big sales – and with several high-profile stars underperforming, there could be some shock exits.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may look to make ruthless changes to his squad (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Mirror says that United are open to a nine-figure sale of a player who's arguably the most marketable and well-known at the club, with Paris Saint-Germain sniffing around for a replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo once reported that Rashford had agreed terms with Barcelona, suggesting that despite being a United player since joining the club as a boy in 2005, the 26-year-old would be open to trying a new challenge abroad. In FourFourTwo's view, a fresh start might be best for Rashford, whose relationship with certain sections of the fanbase has become toxic – and this might be the closest that he has ever been to leaving, with Ratcliffe certainly ruthless enough to consider a sale of an academy product if he isn't what Old Trafford needs.

While United undoubtedly value their talismanic forward in the same echelon as international team-mates Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, the reality is that a £100m sale may be wishful thinking.

Bayern signed Harry Kane for around €100m – could United really get as much for Rashford? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward's stock has fallen in the past 12 months – he only signed a new deal last year to keep him in Manchester until 2028 – with his off-ball deficiencies highlighted this term. There aren't many sides who would be able to afford Rashford, let alone for the price touted, with United perhaps needing to reduce the fee to entice either PSG or a rival Premier League side into biting.

Rashford is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

