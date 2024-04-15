Manchester United to sell Marcus Rashford for £100m - with the striker having already agreed exit before: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United No.10 Marcus Rashford is up for sale, with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe swinging the scythe this summer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been slapped with a £100 million price tag ahead of a summer move. 

That's according to reports following another somewhat anonymous display from the No.10 away to Bournemouth on Saturday. The England international was Manchester United's top scorer last season but has struggled to impact games this time around and has just seven goals in 31 appearances. 

