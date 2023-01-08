Manchester United boss Ten Hag 'knows what he is doing' in Wout Weghorst pursuit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag 'knows what he is doing' in his pursuit of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, the club's former first-team coach has said.

Weghorst is 30 years old and made minimal impact with Burnley in a previous spell in the Premier League.

He has never played for a big club like United, but he did score twice for his national team to force extra time against Argentina in the World Cup.

"He is 30 years old, so it is a stop-gap because of the ongoing rumours with the takeover of new owners," Rene Meulensteen told BBC Sport. That is probably the reason Ten Hag is being forced to do loan deals.

"He needs to do something in the transfer window though, so in this case it's better to go with someone you know.

"It is not one for the long term but it is somebody who can do a job for them in the short term, especially in the latter stages of a game when they need to force something."

Weghorst scored for Besiktas in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday and appeared to say goodbye to the fans as he touched the club's crest and waved to the supporters at the end of the pitch.