Manchester United boss Ten Hag 'knows what he is doing' in Wout Weghorst pursuit
Manchester United are keen to wrap up a loan deal for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who currently plays in Turkey for Besiktas
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag 'knows what he is doing' in his pursuit of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, the club's former first-team coach has said.
Weghorst is 30 years old and made minimal impact with Burnley in a previous spell in the Premier League.
He has never played for a big club like United, but he did score twice for his national team to force extra time against Argentina in the World Cup.
"He is 30 years old, so it is a stop-gap because of the ongoing rumours with the takeover of new owners," Rene Meulensteen told BBC Sport. That is probably the reason Ten Hag is being forced to do loan deals.
"He needs to do something in the transfer window though, so in this case it's better to go with someone you know.
"It is not one for the long term but it is somebody who can do a job for them in the short term, especially in the latter stages of a game when they need to force something."
Weghorst scored for Besiktas in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday and appeared to say goodbye to the fans as he touched the club's crest and waved to the supporters at the end of the pitch.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.