Manchester United confirm academy graduate has left, in big-money move to Europe

Manchester United have sanctioned the sale of one of their longest-serving players

Manchester United have received a hefty boost in their bid to balance the books.

Erik ten Hag's side have seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala and Hannibal Mejbri all leave the club this summer, as INEOS have quickly got to work in terms of fighting off the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules that have since loomed at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have been just two of the soon-to-be five summer arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams, with Manuel Ugarte's signing expected to be announced imminently. However, with money needed to fund the 23-year-old's arrival, an academy graduate has had to make way.

WATCH | Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

Scott McTominay's exit was confirmed by the Red Devils on Friday, after making a whopping 255 appearances for the club he joined as a five-year-old. He won both the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup in consecutive seasons after solidifying himself as a key member of Ten Hag's squad.

A fee of £25.7m has been agreed with Napoli and he will join fellow Premier League players Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku who have made the move to the Serie A giants this summer. Manchester United boss spoke regarding McTominay's exit, admitting he had mixed feelings on the matter.

"I'm very happy for him," said the Dutchman earlier today. "It's also [a good deal] for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn't prefer to lose him because he's Manchester United in everything. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it's the rules.

You've done us proud, Scott.🎞️❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xYAJCUsVc5August 30, 2024

"We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that's not the right thing to do. But I think for everyone, for all parts it's a good deal. For Scott, he's happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us."

FourFourTwo agrees Napoli have got themselves a solid addition which could help in their quest to challenge at the very top of the Serie A table. Manchester United will be happy that McTominay's sale counts towards 'pure profit' and it feels as though Ugarte's move would not have been possible without the transfer.

