Erik ten Hag admits he didn’t want Manchester United transfer to happen

Manchester United manager has called out the decision to sell Scott McTominay late on in the transfer window as the Ineos regime pushes ahead with their midfield makeover this season.

The Scottish international looks set to depart after over two decades at the club in a deal worth €30 million to Serie A giants Napoli.

The departure is widely believed to be funding the impending arrival of Manuel Ugarte on a permanent deal, with suggestions of a loan deal ringing loudly prior to the Scot's departure.

McTominay featured heavily under multiple different managers at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss blasts McTominay departure decision

Once a protégé of Jose Mourinho himself, McTominay had been a mainstay under every manager at Old Trafford, forming a partnership with Fred under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that saw United to the Europa League final in 2021.

However, the Carrington academy graduate fell victim to the ever-growing issue of exploiting the PSR loophole brought about by the value of academy players, joining Conor Gallagher and Eddie Nketiah as the most high-profile moves this summer.

The 'pure profit' received from selling McTominay has gone a long way towards helping the Red Devils meet PSR requirements, despite ten Hag's public protests against his departure.

McTominay's passion made him a favourite among match-going fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking before United's game against Liverpool this weekend, ten Hag explained how he didn't want to lose the midfielder this summer.

"It's a little bit mixed," the Dutchman told reporters when asked about his feelings towards the sale.

"I'm very happy for him and it's also for us, but it's mixed, because I wouldn't prefer to lose him, because he is Man United in every vein. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United.

"He was here for over 22 years. Unfortunately, it's the rules. We have to discuss the rules when you have to do sells and then, obviously, homegrown players, Academy players, they bring more value.

"That's not the right thing to do, but yeah, I think for everyone, for all parts, it's a good deal. For Scott, he's happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player. But also for us."

