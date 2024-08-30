Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag brands BBC pundit’s criticism of Marcus Rashford ‘stupid’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed former Newcastle United hero and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer following comments made surrounding Marcus Rashford.

The England international suffered a drastic drop in form last season, leading to his removal from the national team setup for the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2024 final, with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon bought in to replace him.

The 26-year-old looks set to continue his slump through the early stages of the new season, with underwhelming performances against both Fulham and Brighton reopening conversations about his future as ten Hag's first-choice winger.

Rashford remains ten Hag's go-to man in the United squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford's performances were a focus of conversation on a recent episode of Match of the Day, in which the pundits were reviewing the forward's display in the 2-1 defeat away to Brighton.

Shearer in particular took aim at Rashford, explaining: "He's had two games this season Marcus Rashford and he's not had one shot at goal.

"Fifty-seven goals they [Man United] scored last season. That was the worst in the top half. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He's going to have to work his magic somehow."

Ten Hag is unhappy with Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about the comments in a press conference prior to the visit of Liverpool this weekend, ten Hag branded the analysis 'stupid' as he maintained a strong defence of his player.

"Everyone gets criticism from you guys," he said. "It doesn't matter what we are doing, if we are winning or if we are losing," he said.

"If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. But I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham [in the opening game] and also against Brighton.

"I didn't take him off because his performances or level were not right - no, we had to rotate because we have good players on the bench who bring new energy.

"There will be rotation. Then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. It can be sometimes but definitely it wasn't in this case. In this case, it was stupid analysis from the pundit."

