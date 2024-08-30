Manchester United targeting another midfielder before transfer deadline: report

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of one player who wants to leave for first team football

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of bringing out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to Old Trafford. 

With the two clubs locked in negotiations around the possibility of Jadon Sancho leaving United for Stamford Bridge, a possible deal for the 20-year-old is also on the table.

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.