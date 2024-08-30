Manchester United targeting another midfielder before transfer deadline: report

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of bringing out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to Old Trafford.

With the two clubs locked in negotiations around the possibility of Jadon Sancho leaving United for Stamford Bridge, a possible deal for the 20-year-old is also on the table.

According to The Guardian both sides have held talks on the deal - with potential for it to be part of the Sancho transfer, or as a standalone agreement. With only hours remaining in the transfer window, Manchester United are keen to offload forward Sancho who is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

Although Sancho's move to Stamford Bridge looks to be on the cards, United fans shouldn't be too excited at the prospect of getting Chukwuemeka in return.

The same report stated that as it stands "talks between the clubs on Chukwuemeka haven’t progressed".

Chukwuemeka has spent the last two seasons in west London, since joining from Aston Villa, but has struggled for regular game time.

Could Chukwuemeka be Erik ten Hag's next signing at Old Trafford? (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Chelsea may want to focus on selling other players as they look to trim their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

As he is classed as an under-21 player, Chukwuemeka will not take up one of the Blues' 25 places in their Premier League registration squad.

With the additional workload of the UEFA Conference League this season, Enzo Maresca may determine Chukwuemeka is worth hanging onto.

Sancho looks set to leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

