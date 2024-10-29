Manchester United could be about to unleash incredible wonderkid striker, as Ruben Amorim agreement draws closer
Manchester United target Ruben Amorim is said to have agreed in principle to become the next Red Devils manager - with one forward already tipped for the top
Manchester United have headaches all over the pitch with their team this season resembling something of an unfinished jigsaw puzzle.
I saw that in the sense that you can see what the end picture looks like, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund already crafted to help the end goal, but where does the stability in the middle come and why can't we fix it yet?
That would be a case for incoming Ruben Amorim to help solve, with the 39-year-old said to have been selected as Erik ten Hag's replacement. But where does help come from in the future and who can help solve that crisis?
Ruben Amorim has a tailor-made talent Manchester United – and nurturing him into the first team should be easy work
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two years, chances are you've already heard of the name Chido Obi-Martin. If you don't know, now is the time to get to know the star ranked at no.37 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.
The 17-year-old Danish starlet moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in the summer, after scoring a ridiculous amount of goals for the Gunners' academy teams at youth level.
His first game for Manchester United came at the weekend. The outcome you ask? A fifteen-minute hat-trick where the teenager opened the scoring after just 13 seconds against Nottingham Forest.
The Red Devils Under-18s went on to win the match 6-0, with fellow Manchester United star Jim Thwaites also rifling an effort into the top corner to end the scoring at Carrington.
The point remains, Amorim loved to promote youth during his time at Sporting Lisbon. The pathway is clear to see. Erik ten Hag was the same, although the way he kept Harry Amass seemingly under wraps this season, despite their struggles at left-back, remains a mystery.
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Joao Palhinha of Bayern Munich are all success stories that were helped and nurtured under Amorim's guidance. The Red Devils have so many stars of their own now surely hoping for the same.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Manchester United have all the tools with their players to be successful in the future. The proof is there, you now need someone to knit it all together.
Obi-Martin looks the real deal, it seems a matter of time before he may play for the Under-21s. Ethan Wheatley, Tyler Fletcher, Amass, Thwaites, the list of players goes on. Amorim could unlock all of this potential but needs the time to do so. But as we know in football, whether he will be given it remains a huge ask.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.