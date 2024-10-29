Manchester United could be about to unleash incredible wonderkid striker, as Ruben Amorim agreement draws closer

Manchester United have headaches all over the pitch with their team this season resembling something of an unfinished jigsaw puzzle.

I saw that in the sense that you can see what the end picture looks like, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund already crafted to help the end goal, but where does the stability in the middle come and why can't we fix it yet?

That would be a case for incoming Ruben Amorim to help solve, with the 39-year-old said to have been selected as Erik ten Hag's replacement. But where does help come from in the future and who can help solve that crisis?

Ruben Amorim has a tailor-made talent Manchester United – and nurturing him into the first team should be easy work

Chido Obi-Martin is already making waves in academy football (Image credit: Manchester United Football Club)

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two years, chances are you've already heard of the name Chido Obi-Martin. If you don't know, now is the time to get to know the star ranked at no.37 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

The 17-year-old Danish starlet moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in the summer, after scoring a ridiculous amount of goals for the Gunners' academy teams at youth level.

Chido Obi-Martin with the matchball after scoring a hat trick for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

His first game for Manchester United came at the weekend. The outcome you ask? A fifteen-minute hat-trick where the teenager opened the scoring after just 13 seconds against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils Under-18s went on to win the match 6-0, with fellow Manchester United star Jim Thwaites also rifling an effort into the top corner to end the scoring at Carrington.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The point remains, Amorim loved to promote youth during his time at Sporting Lisbon. The pathway is clear to see. Erik ten Hag was the same, although the way he kept Harry Amass seemingly under wraps this season, despite their struggles at left-back, remains a mystery.

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Joao Palhinha of Bayern Munich are all success stories that were helped and nurtured under Amorim's guidance. The Red Devils have so many stars of their own now surely hoping for the same.

VIDEO Why Drawing With Liverpool Was Actually Huge For Arsenal

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Manchester United have all the tools with their players to be successful in the future. The proof is there, you now need someone to knit it all together.

Obi-Martin looks the real deal, it seems a matter of time before he may play for the Under-21s. Ethan Wheatley, Tyler Fletcher, Amass, Thwaites, the list of players goes on. Amorim could unlock all of this potential but needs the time to do so. But as we know in football, whether he will be given it remains a huge ask.