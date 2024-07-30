Manchester United to sign wonderkid dubbed 'the next Victor Osimhen': report

Manchester United are looking to add another striker to their squad this summer, with one target having been compared to Victor Osimhen.

Having already added Joshua Zirkzee to their side to provide competition with Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United clearly haven't stopped in their search for top strikers.

And while Zirkzee and Hojlund are just 23 and 21, officials at Old Trafford are planning for the future with a highly-rated wonderkid.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have made a "magnificent offer" for talented young striker Chido Obi-Martin, who has just announced his departure from Arsenal.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the past four years. The experiences and growth I've achieved here have been truly invaluable," Obi-Martin wrote on Instagram. "A special thanks to the coaches, staff and team-mates at Hale End. The memories made will always be remembered.

"Thank you once again for this journey. I wish everyone continued success and all the best for the future."

Obi-Martin after scoring a hat-trick for Arsenal U18s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to Victor Osimhen, Obi-Martin has earned rave reviews at youth level, scoring 32 goals in 20 appearances for Arsenal in the U18 Premier League last season. Indeed, the youngster scored a hat-trick for his debut in the Arsenal U18 side at just 15-years-old, before playing for the U21s a month later.

Then, in November 2023, in the same month Obi-Martin turned 16, Mikel Arteta invited him to train with the first team. Born in Denmark, Obi-Martin has represented both the country of his birth and England at youth level, catching the attention of Manchester United.

Obi-Martin in Arsenal training (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

His future is now uncertain, however, as he looks for the next step in his career. And the report suggests that the Red Devils are working hard to bring Obi-Martin to the club, offering him a professional contract he is eligible to sign on November 29 when he turns 17.

They face competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, though, meaning securing his signature is certainly easier said than done. In FourFourTwo's view, it's unclear who Obi-Martin will sign for, especially after his decision to leave Arsenal ahead of signing his first professional contract. Clearly, terms weren't quite what he wanted with the Gunners, so a lucrative deal is needed.

