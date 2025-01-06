Manchester United could make African defender Ruben Amorim's first signing in January: report

Ruben Amorim was still visibly frustrated even as his Manchester United side put in a much-improved performance in their 2-2 draw at Anfield. It was a significant step forward after a dismal run of results, but the Red Devils were still occasionally lax in defence.

Improving at the back will be crucial as Amorim looks to develop a team that has the seventh worst xGA (expected goals against) total in the Premier League (33.91) after 20 matches.

Solid foundations will allow the Portuguese coach to integrate his attacking ideas, but it could be that there are some personnel changes in the near future. And with the January transfer window now open, new additions could be imminent.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Braga defender

Ruben Amorim has yet to make his first signing as Manchester United boss (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

According to Africafoot , United are interested in signing Braga defender Sikou Niakate, who has impressed in both the Portuguese top flight and Europa League over the last couple of seasons.

Scouts from the club have reportedly watched the 25-year-old play in the Europa League and are “keeping a close eye on the situation”. He is believed to have a £25 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2028.

Pep Guardiola is also believed to be a fan of Sikou Niakate (Image credit: Getty Images)

But United could face competition for his signature. Rivals Manchester City are also said to be interested, with Pep Guardiola reportedly “attracted” by Niakate’s ability to play on the left side of defence.

Africafoot also claim several other clubs have shown interest in the Mali international, and that both Manchester clubs could make an offer to Braga early in the January window.

Whether or not United and City will commit to a deal remains to be seen, although the priority for Amorim is likely to be wing-backs, given the relative lack of options at his disposal for such an important role in the new system.

United do, despite their recent defensive woes, have several options at centre-back. Harry Maguire has returned to the fold, Lisandro Martinez has not always convinced but scored an excellent goal against Liverpool, Matthijs de Ligt is a proven top-level defender and Leny Yoro is a bright prospect signed for big money in the summer.

The decision will likely come down to whether Niakate immediately improves United’s backline, though his arrival could perhaps be justified as a replacement for the injured Victor Lindelof, who is out of contract in the summer.

Jonny Evans is also likely to be in his final season for the club, so bringing in a talented centre-back and significantly lowering the average age of the defence makes sense.