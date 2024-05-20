Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot opens up on ’surreal’ friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says that Cristiano Ronaldo is the ‘most influential’ person he’s known in football as he opens up on his friendship with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The pair first linked up in 2021 when Dalot was called up to Portugal’s squad for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, with the former Porto man making his senior international debut in their final group game.

The pair would quickly be reunited when Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United later that summer. Dalot had just returned from a loan spell at AC Milan and is quick to recognise the impact that his compatriot had on his game.

Dalot and Ronaldo lining up for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve never actually said this before, but Cristiano is the most influential person I’ve ever had in football,” Dalot tells FourFourTwo. “On and off the pitch.

“I consider him a friend, yet it sounds surreal because he was my idol, my reference, for years. I first met him properly at Euro 2020 and any time I spend with him makes me feel richer in terms of knowledge.

“I can draw from his vast experience, talent and wisdom.”

Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford was shortlived, as he left for Saudi side Al Nassr in January 2023.

Dalot, meanwhile, returned from his Milan loan spell and would go on to win his battle against Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position at Manchester United, with his improved play seeing him sign a new contract at the club last year.

