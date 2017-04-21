Manchester United draw Celta in Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League, while Ajax were paired with Lyon in Friday's draw.

United needed an extra-time winner from teenager Marcus Rashford to progress 3-2 on aggregate against Anderlecht, while Celta beat Genk to progress to the last four.

Celta were handed a home first leg - set to be played on May 4 - and the return match will be played at Old Trafford a week later.

In the other semi-final tie, knocking out Schalke has earned Ajax the chance to take on Lyon, with the first leg to be played in Amsterdam.

will play Celta Vigo in the semi-finals. The Reds will be away in the first leg. April 21, 2017

The victor of Ajax v Lyon was drawn as the nominal home side for the final, which will be played at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.

With the winners of the Europa League earning a qualifying spot in next season's Champions League, all four clubs will be keen to secure a place in the May 24 showpiece.