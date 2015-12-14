Manchester United face Midtjylland, Dortmund meet Porto in Europa League last 32

Manchester United will take on Midtjylland in the Europa League round-of-32.

Louis van Gaal's side were pitted against the Danish champions in Monday's draw in Nyon, having exited the Champions League following their 3-2 defeat to Wolfsburg on matchday six.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will meet Augbsurg of the Bundesliga in their tie, while Borussia Dortmund will meet Porto, who were eliminated from the Champions League after a defeat to Chelsea in their final group game.

Holders Sevilla face Molde, while Gary Neville's Valencia will face Rapid Vienna and Tottenham take on Paulo Sousa's Fiorentina in a repeat of last season's last-32 tie.

Fenerbahce will meet Locomotiv Moscow, Anderlecht take on Greek champions Olympiacos, Sparta Prague face Krasnodar, Sion play against Braga and Villarreal meet last season's semi-finalists Napoli.

Turkish champions Galatasary will face Lazio, Shakhtar Donetsk were drawn against Schalke, Marseille take on Athletic Bilbao, Sporting CP meet Bayer Leverkusen and Saint-Etienne take on Basel, whose St Jakob stadium will host the final.

The first legs will take place on February 18, with the returns scheduled for February 25.