Manchester United hatch transfer plan for £81m man - but it's been ruined by Premier League rivals: report

Manchester United’s summer transfer window exploded into life last week when the club completed moves for Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, kicking off what fans hope will be a busy summer for the Red Devils.

The summer window is the first opportunity that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team have had to make their mark on the playing squad following the billionaire’s minority investment was completed earlier this year.

And after seeing his team limp to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, it is clear work needs to done in terms of not only adding to the playing squad, but also clearing the deadwood and getting the most out of the current crop of players.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

In times of need, it pays to think smarter, not harder and Erik ten Hag looked to tackle all these issues with one deal. According to the Guardian, the Dutchman has been targeting Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who would add another option at right-back and would reunite with his former Ajax teammate Antony, with the hope of improving the misfiring £81million Brazilian’s form.

To finance a deal, the report adds that they would look to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has just one year left on his existing Old Trafford contract and is attracting interest from West Ham. A fee of £15million has been mooted for the former Crystal Palace man, which would fund the bulk of a £21million move for Mazraoui.

However, the aforementioned Hammers appear to have thrown a spanner in the works. The Athletic report that the east Londoners are closing in on a deal for Mazraoui themselves, with the Hammers having agreements in place with both the Morocco international and the German club.

Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s report claims that Wan-Bissaka has turned down West Ham, favouring a move to Inter Milan, either this summer or in 12 months when he would be a free agent.

Transfermarkt value Mazraoui at €30million and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the 26-year-old would be a solid signing for a top-half Premier League club, given his experience at Ajax, Bayern Munich and with the Morocco national team.

Manchester United’s plan to reunite Mazraoui on the right flank with Antony has its merits as it is clear the club need to do something to salvage the Brazilian’s Old Trafford career, but they appear to have missed out this time.

