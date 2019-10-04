Manchester United tracking Mexican starlet dubbed the 'new Chicarito'

Macias is making waves in the Liga MX and has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

According to Marca (via the Daily Express), Manchester United are joined by Cologne and Real Betis in the race for Macias.

The 20-year-old plays for Leon on loan, but is under contract at Guadalajara.

His loan spell has yielded six goals in eleven matches in the league campaign so far.

Macias scored on his debut for the Mexico national team in their 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

He has been likened to former United star Javier Hernandez or 'Chicarito' as he was affectionately known.

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 157 appearences for the Reds.

Another youthful signing would be in keeping with United's transfer and development policy of late.

You onlyt have to look as far as Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to see there is a concerted effort to build around young talent.

Macias' shooting boots may well be needed sooner rather than later at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men failed to even register a shot on target in their game against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Their 0-0 draw now leaves them without a win in 10 consecutive matches.

