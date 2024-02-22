Manchester United left to rue January decision - which could have detrimental impact on rest of season

Manchester United have been left to rue a decision they made in the January transfer window, following another injury setback.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Luke Shaw has been sidelined after picking up a muscle injury during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday. Shaw left the game just before half-time, with Victor Lindelof replacing him.

"Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period," a Manchester United statement read. "Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months."

Shaw went off injured before half-time against Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaw is expected to miss up to 12 weeks of action, meaning that he'll likely only return for Manchester United's final game of the Premier League season, away at Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19.

With Tyrel Malacia also out injured, having failed to make a single appearance in any competition in 2023/24, Manchester United could be left to rue their January decision to end the season-long loan spell of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur early.

Reguilon made 12 appearances overall for the Red Devils during his short spell at the club, deputising well in Shaw's and Malacia's absence. When Shaw returned at the end of November, though, Erik ten Hag started Reguilon in just one more Premier League game, with the Spaniard eventually deemed surplus to requirements.

United cut Reguilon's loan short in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

That decision could come back to haunt Manchester United, with the squad left without a recognised left-back. While Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have both been utilised there this term, the position is neither player's preference.

Ten Hag also likes his defence to have balance, with the Dutchman preferring two left-footed players alongside two right-footed ones. With Lisandro Martinez also on the treatment table, though, that ideal is unlikely for the remainder of the campaign.

Cutting Reguilon's loan short has also been compounded by the decision to let young left-back Alvaro Fernandez leave on loan to join Benfica until the end of this term. Though the 20-year-old has never made a first team appearance for Manchester United, he could well have offered some cover for the club.

More Manchester United stories

The ‘small thing’ I spotted at Newcastle United’s training ground last week that underlines why Dan Ashworth’s potential departure to Manchester United is a ‘big thing’

Wayne Rooney opens up on Sir Alex Ferguson fractures and Manchester United transfer request

Wayne Rooney: 'I knew the fans wouldn't accept me'