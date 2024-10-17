Manchester United legend David Beckham makes his true feelings known on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era

David Beckham has made his feelings known on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's start to life at Manchester United.

The 71-year-old billionaire bought a minority stake in his boyhood club earlier this year and has taken over sporting control at Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag was tasked with leading the club out of its current lowly state, having finished 8th in the Premier League last season.

Despite winning the FA Cup, pressure has continued to mount at the Theatre of Dreams, with high-profile signings Antony, Casemiro, Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress so far.

David Beckham says he believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the right man for Manchester United

Manchester United partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe meets manager Erik ten Hag in January 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think that it definitely needed change," began Beckham, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. "I think, speaking as a United fan, I think many people said the club needed change and it needed a fresh perspective on how this club needs to be run and the decisions that are made.

"I really like Jim, I've met him a few times over the years with a few mutual friends. I think that he's a fan and obviously he's a great businessman as well, one of the best and one of the biggest.

David Beckham won six Premier League titles with Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

"But I think more importantly the fans see that he cares and I think that that's a big part of it," continued the Inter Miami owner.

"I think the fans had lost faith with the leadership over the years and obviously he really cares about, you know, what he wants to do and what he wants to create.

"So hopefully things will change, but these things take time. I think we've been quite patient as United fans over the years, but we want those good old days back. We want those days back, and the sooner the better."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Beckham is right in his views, Ratcliffe feels like the right choice to help return Manchester United's glory days, but we have a feeling that fans will have to be patient, with plenty of work still to be done.

Manager Ten Hag has been backed heavily in the transfer market, with there now added pressure on the Dutchman to deliver results. The Red Devils host Brentford on Saturday at Old Trafford and you feel anything less than a win will be unacceptable.

Manuel Ugarte has, however, been added to the injury list, after the midfielder suffered a knock during international duty with Uruguay earlier this week.