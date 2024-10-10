Manchester United rejected by another potential Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains under huge pressure at Old Trafford following his side’s limp start to the new season.

The Dutchman has overseen just three wins from 11 games so far this term, with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League table over the international break.

Senior Red Devils figures held an executive committee meeting on Tuesday, with no news emerging afterwards concerning Ten Hag’s future, indicating that his job remains safe for now. One issue the club faces, however, is a lack of quality candidates to replace Ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate rules out immediate return to club management

Manchester United saw Thomas Tuchel snub a move to Old Trafford when the German met with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the summer, when Ten Hag was also feeling the heat following the club's eighth-place Premier League finish last term.

And now another high profile boss that has been linked with the role has ruled himself out of the job.

Gareth Southgate has been one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Ten Hag, amid reports of Manchester United interest in the former England boss earlier this summer before Southgate stood down from his Three Lions position following Euro 2024.

Speaking at a European Club Association event in Athens, Southgate ruled out a return to club management this season.

"Sometimes when you are in a big role you don't realise the weight until it's gone," he said, as per Sky Sports. "It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

"I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation. I won't coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time. I’m fortunate that there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves. There’s no rush."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Southgate's comments make it very clear that he is not entertaining the prospect of the Manchester United job and the club will need to look further afield, if they want to replace Ten Hag.

All eyes are now on the Manchester United board to see what their next move will be. The team will be back in action on October 19 when they host Brentford in the Premier League, with a trip to Turkey to face Fenerbache in the Europa League the following Thursday.