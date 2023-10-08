Manchester United legend Schmeichel questions Ten Hag's McTominay treatment

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has questioned Erik ten Hag's treatment of Scott McTominay after the midfielder scored two late goals to give the Red Devils a dramatic comeback win against Brentford on Saturday.

McTominay came off the bench to rescue United deep in added time with two well-taken goals as Ten Hag's side avoided a third straight defeat in the nick of time.

Speaking after the game, Schmeichel said he could not understand why the midfielder had been put up for sale in the summer.

"He's got the ability to do that," he told Premier League Productions.

"I don't understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay was up for sale all summer and I don't understand that.

"He's a fantastic player, you need utility players. You need players that can play different positions, that can come from the bench and change the course of the game and he's definitely one of them."

United's win means they are up to 10th place after eight games, with four victories and four defeats in the Premier League so far this season.

The Red Devils travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United next on October 21st, following the forthcoming international break.

Before that, McTominay will be in action for Scotland in their games against Spain and France over the next 10 days.

