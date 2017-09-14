Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke

Andreas Pereira says he was not hurt by Jose Mourinho's criticism of his decision to leave Manchester United for Valencia.

The 21-year-old secured a season-long loan move on Spain's transfer deadline day, despite having appeared set for a first-team role at Old Trafford in 2017-18.

Mourinho accused Pereira of lacking desire to fight for his place in the United side, but the Brazil youth international sees it as a positive that the manager wanted him to stay.

"It didn't hurt me," he told Marca when asked about Mourinho's comments.

"I spoke with him before coming here. On the one hand, I'm happy because he wants me and I think that, if I wasn't a good player, he wouldn't have wanted me to stay.

"So I look on the bright side. If I think negatively, it can hurt, but it's a good thing for me."

Mourinho also suggested United have the option of recalling Pereira in January, but the player expects to remain at Mestalla for the whole season.

"I spoke with him before coming here and I want to work hard and stay here for the whole year, but I don't know what United want in the future. I don't know anything about a clause," he said.

Pereira spent last season in LaLiga with Granada and won praise for his performances despite the club suffering relegation.

He is now determined to help Valencia battle for success after being won over by United team-mate Juan Mata's description of his old club.

"There's a good feeling, with the stadium, the fans," he said. "I'm feeling good, but I have to get used to the heat. I love the Mestalla atmosphere.

"Mata told me it's a great club, with a really great fan base. He said the city is good, that I'll like it a lot, that it's hot. He only told me good things.

"Valencia are a great club who should be fighting to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and to be in the Champions League.

"[The decision to come] was difficult because there are people who wanted me to stay in Manchester, but it's better for me to be here in an individual sense."