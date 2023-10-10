Manchester United report: Jadon Sancho raging with Erik ten Hag over 'favouritism' hypocrisy

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is fuming with manager Erik ten Hag over favouritism shown to another player at the club.

That's according to reports that say that the outcast feels his boss has treated him unfairly in comparison with his team-mates. Ten Hag inherited Sancho a year into his Old Trafford career and has used him sporadically across both wings – but has never fully seemed convinced with the signing from Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has been absent from training with Manchester United since he was dropped from the squad that lost 3-1 to Arsenal, with Ten Hag citing his lack of effort in training. Sancho subsequently took to social media to call himself a scapegoat.

Erik ten Hag has taken a firm stance with Jadon Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Football Transfers says Sancho is unhappy with his treatment in comparison with "golden child" Antony, with the bone of contention stemming from the Brazilian's very signing.

"The crux of the issue is that Antony gets picked no matter how badly he plays or how many mistakes he makes," the report claims. "No matter how many situations he screws up, he is favoured by Ten Hag."

Antony joined from Ajax last summer in a €100 million deal which saw Ten Hag reunite with his right-wing prodigy from the Eredivisie. Despite a measly return in terms of goals and assists, the 23-year-old has consistently kept his place in the Red Devils lineup, often at the expense of Sancho.

It has been claimed by some that Antony is favoured in the side for his work out of possession and in Ten Hag's press.

Antony is treated differently at Manchester United, according to Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, Sancho actually made more appearances in the Premier League under Ten Hag last term than Antony – though the Englishman made 21 starts to the Brazilian's 23 in the league.

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €45m.

