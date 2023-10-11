Recent Manchester United signing 'questioning his decision' to join in summer

Manchester United added seven new players to their squad in the summer in the hope of competing for the Premier League title and mounting a serious challenge for the Champions League in the 2023/24 season.

Alas, it hasn't quite worked so far for Erik ten Hag and his not-so-merry men. Manchester United are currently sitting tenth in the Premier League table, while they've lost their opening two games of the Champions League group stages.

Their new signings haven't bedded in as the club would've hoped, and former England international Glen Johnson believes that Mason Mount, signed for £60m from Chelsea, will be questioning his decision to up sticks and move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Mount hasn't started at United as he would've hoped (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At the moment he will be [regretting his decision to join Manchester United]," Johnson told Betfred.

"Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don’t join them in the expectation that you’re going to be part of a team that’s tenth in the Premier League.

"You only want to go there to challenge for major honours, and I know that Chelsea aren’t in a better position at this very moment, but you don’t move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you’re going to struggle. I don’t know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I’m sure he’s questioning his decision at this very moment.”

Johnson thinks Mount will be questioning his decision (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount has started life at the Red Devils slowly since his summer switch, with an injury limiting his game time at the club. He has still managed six starts in all competitions, though, but he has registered just one assist - no goals - in an ailing United side.

Chelsea's influx of transfers over the summer might not have left much space in the squad for Mount, however. The 24-year-old would have been competing with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Conor Gallagher and a number of other options for a starting spot in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

