Manchester United legend: Gareth Southgate could well be the next Red Devils manager

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted he ‘could see’ Gareth Southgate as the new Red Devils boss.

Current boss Erik ten Hag’s future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stakeholding at Old Trafford and with the team facing an uphill battle if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with just ten games of the season left to play.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Ratcliffe and his INEOS team look to complete their internal performance review following their takeover of football operations at the club, speculation remains that Ten Hag’s days could be numbered.

England boss Southgate has been touted in media reports as a potential successor to the former Ajax chief and this is something that Keane could see as a feasible option.

“I could see that happening,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. “Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good Championship, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking maybe you’ve ran your race with him.

Roy Keane is tipping Southgate for the United job (Image credit: Getty Images)

“His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it.”

Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016 and led the country to their first major final since 1966 at the European Championship in 2021, when they lost to Italy. He will look to go one step further in the summer when this year’s tournament gets underway in Germany.

