Manchester United legend: Gareth Southgate could well be the next Red Devils manager
Manchester United could hire Gareth Southgate, with Erik ten Hag's position in the Old Trafford dugout questioned in recent weeks
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted he ‘could see’ Gareth Southgate as the new Red Devils boss.
Current boss Erik ten Hag’s future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stakeholding at Old Trafford and with the team facing an uphill battle if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with just ten games of the season left to play.
As Ratcliffe and his INEOS team look to complete their internal performance review following their takeover of football operations at the club, speculation remains that Ten Hag’s days could be numbered.
England boss Southgate has been touted in media reports as a potential successor to the former Ajax chief and this is something that Keane could see as a feasible option.
“I could see that happening,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. “Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good Championship, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking maybe you’ve ran your race with him.
“His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016 and led the country to their first major final since 1966 at the European Championship in 2021, when they lost to Italy. He will look to go one step further in the summer when this year’s tournament gets underway in Germany.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United to sign 'future Mbappe', in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first transfer window: report
Manchester United to get rid of key player for FREE - as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans squad overhaul: report
‘Top five goalkeepers in the world’ – Sebastian Bassong backs Andre Onana to be Manchester United’s long-term No.1
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1