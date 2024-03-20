‘Top five goalkeepers in the world’ – Sebastian Bassong backs Andre Onana to be Manchester United’s long-term No.1

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has come in for criticism after a few high-profile blunders since joining Manchester United last summer, but his compatriot believes the shot-stopper has what it takes to establish himself between the sticks for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“He hasn’t shown what’s he’s completely capable of because this is only his first season,” Bassong told FourFourTwo via Free Bets.

“But I don’t give him any excuses because I know he can take his own responsibility. He is in the top five goalkeepers in the world for me. So, he deserves to be at Manchester United. He can do more, and he will do more because he’s a big competitor.

“He made a couple of mistakes, like every goalkeeper does, but he is a winner. He’s also saved them a lot too.

“He deserves to be the long-term goalkeeper for Man United because he’s got all the talent required. And if United get back to where they belong, or used to be, then Andre Onana is going to be a part of it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils still have an outside chance of breaking into the top four heading into the final 10 games of the season, but former Tottenham Hotspur defender Bassong believes it is still a straight shootout between Aston Villa and Spurs.

“You can’t 100% write off Man United because they’ve got a great squad, but based on the performances that both have displayed, it is between Villa and Tottenham.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That’s not down to the talent in each squad, because all three of those teams have plenty of quality.

“Both Tottenham and Villa have had some bad results, but both have been more consistent than Man United this season.

“They have got an identity, so they always have something to fall back on if things don’t go well. They have what I would call a solid trunk.

“Whereas you don’t really know what type of team or type of game that you’ll get with Man United.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo promoted to England senior squad

Manchester United star furious over 'ostracism', with career under INEOS hanging in the balance: report

Christian Eriksen: 'I am unhappy with my situation at Manchester United'