Manchester United players expect Erik ten Hag to be sacked, following change in the Dutchman: report

By Steven Chicken
It can't possibly be that Manchester United players are seeing a man irritated at watching them blow leads late on in their past three games

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newport County and Manchester United at Rodney Parade on January 28, 2024 in Newport, Wales.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can only assume that Macnhester United Erik ten Hag keeps staring out of windows at Carrington with a hand gently resting on the glass, only to be roused of the white noise of his own thoughts by the realisation that a concerned Steve McClaren has been talking to him in a cod-Dutch accent for some time without response.

That’s because The Sun write that unidentified Manchester United players have ‘noticed a change’ in ten Hag (new glasses?), inferring from that rather vague and unquantifiable difference in his demeanour that the Dutchman may have resigned himself to the sack this summer. (Probably misses his old glasses).

