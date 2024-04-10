12 Manchester United first-team players to leave, kickstarting Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution: report

Manchester United are to let 12 of their first-team squad leave Old Trafford this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe wields a remorseless scythe through the club.

The Red Devils are languishing below the Champions League places, with speculation rife that plenty of exits will take place this summer. Omar Berrada has been appointed CEO, with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox lined up in a new-look backroom team.

Now, football director John Murtough has left by mutual agreement, with Erik ten Hag rumoured to be relieved of duties at the end of the current campaign. It could well be that several players are asked to leave, too.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is rumoured to be leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chief Manchester United writer at the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst, says that plenty of high-profile names will be leaving this summer, with Raphael Varane and Johnny Evans the headliners.

Tom Heaton, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams all see their contract expire this summer, while Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Greenwood will all return from loan, with sales earmarked for the sextet.

Sofyan Amrabat's imminent return to Fiorentina following his mediocre loan spell brings the tally up to 12. Omari Forson, meanwhile, is approaching the end of his contract: he has only made three appearances in the league, however, and isn't considered a part of first-team plans.

Raphael Varane is a headline exit at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it makes sense for all of these players to leave the club this summer, with a huge overhaul on the horizon at Old Trafford.

United look ready to bring six new players to the club this summer.

