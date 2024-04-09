Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, with three-man shortlist to replace the Dutchman: report

Manchester United are to sack Erik ten Hag after a poor second season from the Dutchman.

That's according to reports, following Sunday's dismal showing against Liverpool, in which the Red Devils managed to hold the title challengers to a point. Manchester United went 2-1 up at one stage before succumbing to defeat, with Ten Hag criticised for his decision to take Alejandro Garnacho off in the second half.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe having installed a backroom team behind Ten Hag, there now appear to be plans to replace the former Ajax head coach himself ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United drew 2-2 at the weekend with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that it's “game over” for Ten Hag, with successors being considered by the United hierarchy, with journalist Ben Jacobs naming three potential replacements for the 54-year-old.

“The Gareth Southgate links come from the fact that Dan Ashworth worked with Southgate at the FA,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT. “Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate that it is believed wants to go back into club football.

“Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on the succession planning list, but being on the succession planning list doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get any contact or offered the job. It just means that you’re part of a collection of names that are there to explore.”

Zinedine Zidane is on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the Euros could be a pivotal obstacle in appointing a new manager, should this three-man shortlist be true. Both Southgate and Nagelsmann will be managing at the tournament with England and Germany respectively, with United likely wanting to make a decision on their new manager ahead of the tournament.

Zidane, meanwhile, has been extensively linked with the French national team job, which Didier Deschamps has held for 12 years. Should the World Cup-winning boss depart this summer following the Euros, Zidane may well replace him in Les Bleus' hotseat.

