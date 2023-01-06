Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag says Mohammed Kudus' versatility "can help us" – and he could sign him for £40m

Manchester United have identified Ghanaian superstar Mohammed Kudus as an option for their frontline.

The Red Devils have plundered Ajax plenty for players since former de Godenzonen chief Erik ten Hag picked up the reins at Old Trafford. Lisandro Martinez joined to strengthen the backline before Antony headed to the Premier League – and United were linked with the lines of Jurrien Timber and Ryan Gravenberch, too.

Kudus is just the latest in a long line, following impressive showings in both the Champions League and at the World Cup with the Black Stars. Ajax are apparently resigned to losing him in the long term and have slapped a price tag on his head for his future move.

Antony was just one of several Ajax stars that Manchester United coveted over the summer transfer window (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to the Daily Star (opens in new tab), Ten Hag wants to bring the left-footer in midseason as a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, with Kudus' employers valuing him at £40 million.

This would make some sense given that Cody Gakpo – another striker that United were in for during the summer – was sold from PSV to Liverpool for a figure in the same region (opens in new tab).

Kudus is ferocious in the final third with a strong shot, as Liverpool found out when Ajax came to Anfield and the 22-year-old shocked the Kop with a rocket. He can also play deeper in midfield, however, where he excelled for Ghana in Qatar in November, making him a versatile tool for Ten Hag's squad.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who can play in various positions, there is scope for Kudus to join a fluid attack similar to the one that Ten Hag had during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Players such as Dusan Tadic, David Neres and Hakim Ziyech were drifted and would interchange positions when Ajax were at their free-flowing best – and United could do something similar.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax attack could provide the template of how he restructures United's (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag has been effusive of Kudus in the past, managing him for two years before leaving the Netherlands for Old Trafford and telling Ziggo Sport (opens in new tab), "You can see the incredible potential that boy has," in 2020.

"We will enjoy it a lot," the Dutchman said of the attacker's versatility. "He can be used in several positions and that multifunctionality can help us well this year."

Kudus is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

