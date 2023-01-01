New Liverpool man Cody Gakpo admits he thought he would join Manchester United

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would sign for Manchester United last summer.

The Netherlands star completed an initial £37m move to Anfield from PSV just after Christmas.

But could things have panned out very differently just a matter of months ago? The 23-year-old was linked with the Reds' arch-rivals ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Evidently, no such switch ever came to fruition, but Gakpo seemed to suggest it was close to happening. Speaking following his arrival on Merseyside, he explained:

"It was difficult this summer. It was a very intense period.

"I tried to find my peace, but it was difficult. I thought I was going to Manchester United, but in the end it didn't work out."

Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

After staying put at hometown club PSV, Gakpo bagged nine goals in 14 games before bidding the Eredivisie farewell.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Gakpo likely won't be available to make his Reds debut until next weekend's FA Cup third-round clash with Wolves, but he could hardly be more excited about having the winger onboard. The German told the club's official website (opens in new tab):

"The answer [to why Liverpool had been tracking Gakpo] is pretty easy; it's obvious: because he's a really, really, really good player – so the package is really interesting.

"The age he is in; the potential he shows, or has; and the quality he showed already in Holland and with the national team as well ... makes him a really, really interesting player."