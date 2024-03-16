Manchester United player attacked in rant, as ex-Real Madrid star talks of 'scandal of great proportions'

Thomas Gravesen has described Manchester United star Christian Eriksen's latest call-up for the Danish national team as 'scandalous'.

The Manchester United midfielder has started just nine Premier League games so far for Erik ten Hag's side this season, with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

Eriksen, 32, is under contract at Old Trafford until next summer but questions still remain whether the club will look to offload him later this year.

Fellow Dane Gravesen, who represented his country 66 times, believes there are many more capable candidates than Eriksen and has criticised Kasper Hjulmand's decision to include him.

"It is completely scandalous that he has not selected Nicolai Vallys. It’s a scandal of great proportions that we have a national coach who looks so little towards Denmark when there’s a player running around with those qualities," Gravesen claimed.

"When you look at the way he is playing football at the moment. And then they choose to take out a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations."

Gravesen continued by further condemning the showings seen by the former Spurs man this season, adding: "The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn’t play football anymore.

"Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches football. Christian Eriksen as we know him, he is no more. You must not fall back on the fact that you are only selected on merit. One must not single out Christian Eriksen only on his merits."

Denmark are set to play Switzerland next weekend in Copenhagen, before travelling to Brøndby to face the Faroe Islands on Tuesday 26 March.

