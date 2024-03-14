Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeting new goalkeeper, with summer signing set to leave after a YEAR

Manchester United look to have a busy summer ahead of them.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority purchase of the club has seen him and his Ineos team take over the club’s football operations which has led to speculation that Erik ten Hag’s position as manager is under threat. The Red Devils are also set to be active in the transfer market this summer.

And while the window may still be months away, the rumours are already beginning.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending £43 million on Cameroon international goalkeeper Andre Onana and a further £5m on Turkish stopper Altay Bayindir last summer, it is perhaps a surprise that they are now being linked with another ‘keeper.

But with Bayindir reportedly wanting to leave the club in search of more playing time and the club’s other goalie 38-year-old Tom Heaton’s deal up at the end of the season, a new name is on the Red Devils’ radar.

According to Transfermarkt, Manchester United are ‘closely following’ American international Patrick Schulte.

Patrick Schulte in action for Columbus Crew (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Columbus Crew star won his first United States cap earlier this year after establishing his place in the Crew side last season, as the team won the MLS Cup with a 2-1 win over LAFC in December.

With 11 clean sheets in his 43 games since 2022, Schulte’s performances have not just caught the eye of those at Old Trafford, with Arsenal also credited with an interest amid doubts over the future of Aaron Ramsdale in north London.

Schulte’s contract runs until the end of 2024, with an option for another year, meaning a fee will have to be thrashed out, with Dorde Petrovic’s €14m move from New England Revolution last summer seen as a benchmark for any potential move.

