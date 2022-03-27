Manchester United report: Arsenal and United to battle for Leicester's Youri Tielemans
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Belgium international enters the final year of his Foxes contract this summer
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set for a summer transfer battle over Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, after the Belgian said he wants to play Champions League football.
The 24-year-old is out of contract in June 2023, and the Sun reports that the Foxes could look to cash in this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
Arsenal are said to have already spoken to Tieleman’s representatives in January about a potential move, while United see him as a more affordable alternative to top targets Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.
With a Leicester extension looking unlikely, the King Power hierarchy could be tempted to sell for around £35 million.
"Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer,” Tielemans told Het Laatste Nieuws (via the Sun).
"Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that."
Leicester’s chances of a top-four finish are practically zero, with Brendan Rodgers’ side down in 10th place with 11 games to go, 18 points outside the top four.
As it stands, Arsenal would be able to offer Tielemans a ticket to Europe’s premier club competition, as Mikel Arteta’s side are three points ahead of rivals Spurs in fourth.
The same can’t be said for United, who are four points behind the Gunners in sixth, having played one game more.
Now read
RANKED! The best left-backs in the world right now
ENGLAND Predicting the 2022 World Cup squad
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.