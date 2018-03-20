Quiz! Can you name England's 34 one-cap wonders of the last 20 years?

These 34 chaps fall squarely into two brackets. There are the recent debutants, who still have strong hopes of adding to their solo cap total - possibly even in the coming week or so.

Then there are the men who... well, are more permanently stuck in the one-cap wonder category. After all, for the then-Aston Villa midfielder who made his England debut in November 1998 to get a call-up for this year’s World Cup squad, Gareth Southgate will have to have faced an injury crisis of biblical proportions.

Yet we’re not here to bury this lot, but to praise them. Sure, they’re not quite Peter Shilton, David Beckham, Bobby Moore or even Leon ‘two caps’ Osman. But each one reached full international status, if only for one game.

Eight minutes are on the clock for you to try to name all 34, based on the year of their cap, club (at the time) and playing position. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

