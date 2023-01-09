Manchester United report: Harry Maguire Aston Villa rumours dismissed as “laughable”

Speculation that Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United for Aston Villa in January has reportedly been dismissed as "laughable" by those close to the England defender.

Maguire has lost his place in the United team this season, leading to rumours that he could be on his way out during the mid-season window.

Villa were linked with the former Leicester City man, but the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) says there is nothing behind the claims.

Erik ten Hag has used Maguire sparingly this season (Image credit: Getty)

Sources close to Maguire and United told the outlet that the suggestion is “laughable”.

The 29-year-old was seen in Birmingham at the weekend, but is thought to have been there to play golf at The Belfry.

Maguire is therefore expected to remain at Old Trafford at least until the end of the season and fight for his place.

Raphael Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez have been the preferred centre-back partnership for Erik ten Hag this season.

Maguire featured in every World Cup 2022 game for England (Image credit: Getty)

Maguire has featured just seven times in the Premier League in 2022/23, four of those appearances coming from the start.

He remains a key man for his country though, and started every game at the World Cup, where England reached the quarter-finals.

