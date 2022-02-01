Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick could re-integrate Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in the absence of new signings

Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba could well become key players at Old Trafford over the final few months of the season.

Lingard spoke to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, according to reports, with the attacking midfielder keen to get a move after his proposed loan to Newcastle United broke down. In the end, there too little time for the England international to get his wish.

Pogba, meanwhile, has not played under Rangnick due to injury, after a blistering start to the season. Both are out of contract in the summer – but the German could well reintegrate both stars into the fold in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek's temporary move to Everton means that Pogba has one less face to fight in terms of midfield competition, while the uncertainty over Mason Greenwood's future playing time gives Lingard another chance to impress. Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation has had mixed reviews and the 63-year-old could well try a new tactic to get more from his squad.

Pogba would be perhaps best-suited to a 4-3-3 – and that could become a reality, should the manager trust Bruno Fernandes on the left – while if the 4-2-2-2 remains, the World Cup winner seems a shoo-in for the left attacking midfield berth.

With plenty of fixture congestion in the second half of the season as United compete on three fronts, Rangnick will need to use the depths of his squad – and both stars could well get a new lease of life.

