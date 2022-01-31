Everton complete loan signing of Donny van de Beek from Manchester United

Everton have made their first signing of the Frank Lampard era. Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined the Toffees on loan until the end of the season as he searches for first-team football.

The player has struggled for game time under successive managers at Old Trafford, but is excited about the prospect of of playing under a Premier League legend in new Everton manager Frank Lampard. It is thought Lampard's recent appointment was a key factor in his decision to sign for the Merseyside club.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach,' van de Beek has told evertontv. "We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”

van de Beek is desperate to kickstart his Premier League career after struggling for opportunities under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current United manager Ralf Rangnick. The Dutchman has been visibly upset on the sidelines in the past but believes he can resurrect his Old Trafford career.

It could be a match made in heaven, with Everton depserate for a fresh start under Lampard. The Toffees lacked goals and creativity under the Englishman's predecessor, Rafa Benitez.

The arrival of van de Beek and former Tottenham man Dele Alli - also in need of a fresh start - could be key to correcting those issues.

