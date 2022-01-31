Everton complete loan signing of Donny van de Beek from Manchester United
By Mark White published
Tottenham have loaned the Spanish winger to the La Liga club until the end of the current season
Everton have made their first signing of the Frank Lampard era. Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined the Toffees on loan until the end of the season as he searches for first-team football.
The player has struggled for game time under successive managers at Old Trafford, but is excited about the prospect of of playing under a Premier League legend in new Everton manager Frank Lampard. It is thought Lampard's recent appointment was a key factor in his decision to sign for the Merseyside club.
“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach,' van de Beek has told evertontv. "We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.
“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”
van de Beek is desperate to kickstart his Premier League career after struggling for opportunities under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current United manager Ralf Rangnick. The Dutchman has been visibly upset on the sidelines in the past but believes he can resurrect his Old Trafford career.
It could be a match made in heaven, with Everton depserate for a fresh start under Lampard. The Toffees lacked goals and creativity under the Englishman's predecessor, Rafa Benitez.
The arrival of van de Beek and former Tottenham man Dele Alli - also in need of a fresh start - could be key to correcting those issues.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.