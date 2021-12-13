Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick REVERSES transfer decision made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has already stepped in to ensure that one player earmarked for sale by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains at Old Trafford.

That's according to reports that claim that the German sees a potential at least until the end of the season for Diogo Dalot to play a part in his revolution, with the youngster having been previously frozen out of contention.

Dalot's last involvements under Solskjaer came in the Champions League when first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was injured. Rangnick, however, seems to prefer the Portuguese.

With the manager who brought Dalot to the Premier League – now-Roma boss Jose Mourinho – said to be interested in taking his countryman back to Serie A, reports claim that Rangnick has vetoed such a move, preferring to keep the 22-year-old in his squad.

This is just one signal to United fans that the dissenting voices during Solskjaer's era were perhaps correct to doubt his judgement of players at his disposal.

Rangnick has enjoyed two 1-0 Premier League wins as Red Devils manager already. Victory at home to Crystal Palace was followed by a hard-fought win by the same scoreline away at Norwich City, sandwiching a tricky 1-1 draw in which the new manager handed out debuts and rare starts to some of his younger players against Young Boys in the Champions League.

The former RB Leipzig boss has put his gegenpressing template to work – and he sees a hard-running right-back as preferential to Wan-Bissaka, who is more of a defensive specialist.

United were said to be interested in Kieran Trippier in the summer to compete for the spot.

Rangnick still wants to bring in midfielders, according to reports, with Frenkie De Jong and Amadou Haidara tipped to be the names he goes for. Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has also been touted for a move in recent weeks, too.