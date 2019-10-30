Manchester United send scouts to watch Sandro Tonali ahead of £40m bid - report

Sandro Tonali has caught the eye of a number of Europe's elite clubs with his impressive showings for Brescia this season.

The 19-year-old debuted in Brescia's first team in the 2017/18 season and was a big part of their promotion to Serie A.

His role as a deep-lying playmaker has earned Tonali comparisons to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo.

Tonali has already featured for Italy's senior national team and is highly regarded in his native country.

Manchester United are believed to be keen to add creativity to their side, as well as continuing their policy of signing young players with high potential.

According to The Sun, United are seriously considering a move for Tonali, but aren't alone in their pursuit.

Serie A giants Inter Milan and local rivals Manchester City are also tracking the youngster.

Inter signed another exciting Italian midfielder last summer in the shape of Nico Barella and are now hoping to lure Tonali to the San Siro.

It's believed a fee in the region of £40m would tempt Brescia into selling their prized asset.

Although, club president Massimo Cellino is adamant he is worth much more than that and wants to extend Tonali's contract at Brescia.

"The other day, his agent and his parents were telling me about this €50m evaluation. I replied that for me he is worth €300m, which means I don’t want to sell," Cellino said.

"I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract.

"It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football, or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench."

